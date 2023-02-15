Dr Agarwals’ Eye Hospital opens first super specialty facility in Vijayawada

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals' Eye hospital chain plans to invest Rs 500 crore in Andhra Pradesh to open 30 hospitals in next three years. On Wednesday, it inaugurated its first super specialty eye hospital at Vijayawada.

Vidadala Rajini, minister for health, family welfare and medical education, Andhra Pradesh, did the honours in the presence of Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals and Dr Kandru Kalyana Srinivasa Chakravarthy, regional head - clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vijayawada.

The hospital chain is present in six districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Outlining the investment and expansion plans, Amar Agarwal said, “We are already present in six districts in Andhra Pradesh, serving over 2,000 patients a day. In a few years, we will have our world-class eyecare centers in all the districts of the state and in major cities such as Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatanam, and Gajuvaka. We have laid out an investment plan of Rs 500 crore towards establishing 30 new hospitals in next 3 years.”

Started as a single facility in Chennai in 1957, it has grown to become one of the largest eye care hospital chains in India with a global footprint. At present, it runs over 135 hospitals across ten countries in India and Africa.