AI to buy 470 planes in Rs 6.4 lakh crore deal

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday said it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing at a deal estimated to be a whopping Rs 6.40 lakh crore.

“The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft,” it said in a statement.

This would modernise the fleet and dramatically expand its global network, said Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran.