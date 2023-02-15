Representative Image
Representative Image
Business

AI to buy 470 planes in Rs 6.4 lakh crore deal

This would modernise the fleet and dramatically expand its global network, said Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday said it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing at a deal estimated to be a whopping Rs 6.40 lakh crore.

“The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft,” it said in a statement.

This would modernise the fleet and dramatically expand its global network, said Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tata Group
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran
Tata Group-owned Air India
Airbus and Boeing
narrow-body planes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in