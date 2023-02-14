Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.73 against USD

MUMBAI: The rupee fell by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by gains in the greenback in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities. Firm crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.68 against the greenback, and fell to an intra-day low of 82.77. It finally settled at 82.73 (provisional), down 15 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.58 against the dollar.