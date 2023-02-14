Robust Demand: PV dispatches rise 17% in Jan to 2,98,093 units

SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said “Passenger vehicles again saw highest ever sales in the month of January and for the first time, it has crossed 3 million sales mark in 10 months, from April to January period.” In the April-January period of this fiscal, the total passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 31,69,788 units, up 32 per cent from 24,03,125 units in the same period of last fiscal.