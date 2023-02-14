Public outreach drive for Fairpro 2023 begins

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Chennai Chapter, flagged off a bus on February 14 as part of its five-day public outreach programme to create awareness about Fairpro 2023 and to facilitate doorstep registration for residents of Chennai.

The bus was flagged off on Tuesday by S Sridharan, chairman, policy – housing and urban development, Credai National in the presence of WS Habib, past president, Credai Chennai; S Sivagurunathan, president, Credai Chennai; P Kruthivas, secretary, Credai Chennai; Devadoss - past VP, Credai Chennai; KV Thirupathaiah, member, Credai Chennai, and Mothish Kumar – committee member, Fairpro 2023.