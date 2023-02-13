US SEC sends signals of crypto ‘staking’ with Kraken crackdown

The settlement marks the SEC’s first crackdown on staking, a common service offered at both centralised and decentralised crypto exchanges, including most of the major exchanges in the US such as Coinbase and Binance US.

Owners of crypto assets using a “proof-of-stake” blockchain can stake some of their assets to potentially take part in the process of validating transactions. In exchange for their work, validators are often rewarded with newly created crypto assets.