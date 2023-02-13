PSBs profit jumps 65% to Rs 29,175 cr in Q3

The Mumbai-based Union Bank of India witnessed a 107 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,245 crore, while Chennai-based Indian Bank reported a 102 per cent increase at Rs 1,396 crore for the October-December period of 2022. All 12 PSBs cumulatively earned a profit of Rs 29,175 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 17,729 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a jump of 65 per cent.