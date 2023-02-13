‘Merger of 7 subsidiaries with Tata Steel to complete by FY24’

In September 2022, Tata Steel board had approved a proposal to merge six of its subsidiaries into itself for greater synergies, higher efficiency and reduce costs. “We had already announced (merger of) 6 companies earlier. (Merger of) one more Angul Energy we announced recently,” he said in reply to a question on the timeline for the merger. However, the completion of the merger depends on the regulatory processes including NCLT clearances, post which the process is expected to be completed in the next financial year, the CEO said.