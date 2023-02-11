Va Tech Wabag’s Q3 net at Rs 37 crore

CHENNAI: Water technology major Va Tech Wabag Ltd closed the third quarter of FY23 with a higher standalone net profit of Rs 37.27 crore.

As per Va Tech Wabag, for the period under review, it earned an operational revenue of Rs 518.85 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 516.16 crore) and a net profit of Rs 37.27 crore (Q3FY22 Rs 30.18 crore). Rajiv Mittal, CMD, Va Tech Wabag, said the company is well-placed in few large desalination and waste water treatment orders which are expected to be realised soon.