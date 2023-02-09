Paytm logs 89 mn monthly transacting users, GMV to Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Paytm said it has seen a consistent growth in merchant payments volume with the total gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through the Paytm platform grew 44 per cent YoY aggregating to Rs 1.2 lakh crore ($15 billion) in January. “Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,” the company said.