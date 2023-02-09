Business

E-commerce giant eBay to lay off 500 employees

Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, announced it in a note to staff that was also filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Dt Next Bureau

SAN FRANCISCO: E-commerce giant eBay has announced to lay off around 500 workers, about 4 per cent of its staff globally, citing the macroeconomic situation.

Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, announced it in a note to staff that was also filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Iannone said actions taken are designed to strengthen its ability to deliver better end-to-end experiences for its customers and to support more innovation and scale across the platform.

“This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets and to continue to adapt and flex with the changing macro, e-commerce...,” the note read.

