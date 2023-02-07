Scripbox: Constant rise in equity investments in city

CHENNAI: Digital wealth manager Scripbox has sharpened its regional focus by partnering with multiple wealth managers across India. Alongwith Chennai-based IFA AK Narayan Associates (Sai Securities), it is providing holistic wealth management solutions to customers in Chennai, where investors are now willing to explore sophisticated investment avenues rather than relying solely on conservative choices.

Chennai prefers traditional avenues such as gold and fixed-income instruments for a sense of security and safety of their investments. Gold investment remains a popular option in this region. But, in recent years, especially after COVID, investors have warmed up to mutual fund investments via SIPs.