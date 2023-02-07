Samunnati, German group tie up for green farming

CHENNAI: Samunnati Agro Solutions Private Limited has joined hands with Germany-based GLOBALG.A.P., a leading body for setting global standards for agricultural produce particularly, on food safety and quality. Together the aim is to collaborate in developing standards for crops such as cereals, pulses, and oilseeds.

The GLOBALG.A.P. protocols are used as benchmarks for enabling international trade in agri commodities and are widely used by many of the biggest companies involved in cross-border trading of agricultural produce. By joining the GLOBALG.A.P network as an associate community member, Samunnati is keen to support development of standards for major staples such as cereals, pulses, and oilseeds, which are cultivated in large scale by hundreds of millions of farmers and are locally relevant.