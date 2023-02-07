NielsenIQ's phase I expansion in Chennai over; hires 2,500 people

CHENNAI: NielsenIQ, a global information services company, announced the successful completion of the first phase of its ambitious expansion program in Chennai Hub.

In last one year, it has added 2,000 seats and hired 2,500 people in the Chennai Global Hub – its largest facility in the world. The company also laid the foundation for the next growth phase, with the new wing recently inaugurated by Mohit Kapoor, Global CTO, NielsenIQ.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our capacity in India within a year of launch - a testament to our commitment to investing in the country. At this juncture, we are at the forefront of leading the global digital transformation opportunity, and India is central to this growth - given its demographics, talent pool, and in-depth connectivity”, he noted.

Biswajit Panda, VP, technology and head, Hubs India, said, “Over the last year, we have engaged a vast talent pool from premier institutes in the country and TN. Overall, we have increased capacity by more than three times to 5000-plus associates in three cities in the country”.