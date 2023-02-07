Market stabilises in morning trade; some Adani Group firms recover

The domestic stocks in opening trade also seemed to have recovered from last week's losses when shares of the Adani Group firms suffered a rout and the outcome dragged on the stock key indices, namely Sensex and Nifty.

BSE Sensex went up 123 points to 60,630.32 while Nifty surged 34 points to 17,798.95 at 9.30 on Tuesday morning. Adani Enterprises, Gravita, Tri Turbine, Adani Transmission and BLS International Services were among the active stocks that went up in Tuesday morning on BSE.

Lloyd Steel, ATGL, Adani Power, Balamines and Mold-Tek Packaging were among the laggards. Among the Adani Group firms, shares of Adani Enterprises recovered Rs 21.20 or 1.53 per cent to Rs 1,593.70 apiece while Adani Ports was up Rs 4.50 or 0.83 per cent to Rs 549.80 on Tuesday morning.

Adani Wilmar's shares were up Rs 14.40 or 3.79 per cent to Rs 393.60 while Adani Transmission's shares surged Rs 62.80 or 5 per cent to Rs 1,319.25.