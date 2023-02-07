Blue Star eyes 10,000 cr revenue mark by next year

Noting that the trial production began in October 2022, Thiagarajan said south India ensured a conducive ecosystem in terms of talent availability and local administration, among other things. This factory embedded with a reasonable amount of automation, would emerge as an important hub for Blue Star. By FY 23-24, the company’s strategy is to achieve a production of eight lakh units, of which its facility in Himachal Pradesh would contribute six lakh units. The new unit is also a part of its de-risking strategy, as it sees itself as a volume player in a market estimated to be 10 million units in size.