Post crackdown, Chinese Internet firms log 1st revenue decline

As per a report, the combined revenue of Chinese Internet firms decreased 1.1 per cent to 1.46 trillion yuan ($217 billion) last year, marking a sharp contrast to double digit growth in the previous six years. The data by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed that the internet services firms in ride-hailing, travel, financial and flat rental sectors were hit the hardest. The world’s second-largest economy recorded 3 per cent growth last year, compared with 8 per cent growth in 2021. “China’s Internet sector profits grew by 3.3 per cent to 141.5 billion yuan last year, but the growth rate was 10 percentage points slower than in 2021,” according to the MIIT data.