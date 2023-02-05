Crypto conundrum of Budget 2023

CHENNAI: A recent analysis pegs India’s cumulative trade volume in virtual digital assets (VDA) changed by Rs 32,000 crore between February and October 2022. We expected that in the 2023 budget, the government would alter VDA taxation, thereby reducing tax burden and eliminating uncertainties. But sadly we are still holding last years baby! In fact gains from offshore cryptocurrencies and VDA have now been taxable in the budget tabled on Feb 1, 2023.

Non compliance can land you in the dock for upto 7 years and a fine of 10 lakh! I would seriously suggest not to use offshore to avoid TDS or tax deducted at source.

If you invest in a cryptocurrency, you might face penalties under section 271C of the income tax act.