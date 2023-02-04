TVS Motor Company invests in ION Mobility

SINGAPORE: TVS Motor Company, one of the leading global manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, announced its association with ION Mobility (ION).

TVS Motor has entered into an investment agreement to provide ION the necessary ecosystem support to be successful in the electric two-wheeler markets of Singapore and Indonesia. Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor is committed to developing exciting products for consumers across global markets.

We are thrilled to partner with ION Mobility, a full-stack EV company with a strong team of engineers and technical base in Singapore, to drive the premium electric two-wheeler growth in the region. We share a common vision and are eager to support them as a strategic investor.”