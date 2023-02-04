Turmoil ‘storm in teacup’, says Fin Secy

“There is absolutely no concern from the point of view of financial stability, either for depositors, policyholders, or anyone holding shares in these institutions. The share of any one company is not such as to create any impact at the macro level. So there is absolutely no concern from that point of view,” he said. Asked if the market turmoil would impact revised estimates of disinvestment collections, Somanathan said these gyrations do not affect the macro economy.

“From a macroeconomic point of view, this is a non-issue. It’s a complete non-issue from our point of view. It’s a storm in a teacup as far as macroeconomics are concerned, not in respect of markets.” The government’s concern is creating the right investment environment, a well-regulated financial market, and making sure there is transparency, that the information asymmetry is reduced, and the macroeconomic policies are sound, Somanathan said. Since Jan, the Sensex has slumped by over 1,000 points. ↔ More on P10