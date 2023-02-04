Google’s parent Alphabet logs $76 bn in revenue, bets big on AI

Google’s Search and Other revenue was $42.60 billion, down 2 per cent from the year prior. Google’s Other Revenues, which includes hardware and non-advertising YouTube revenue, came in at $8.8 billion, up 8 per cent. “We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth,” said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google.