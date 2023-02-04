Business

After continuous spike, gold price falls by ₹640 per sovereign

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 640 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,680 per sovereign.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously increasing for the past few days has dropped today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 640 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,680 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 80 and is sold at Rs 5,335 per gram.

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 1.80 per gram to Rs 74.20 per gram and is now sold at Rs 74,200 per kg.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

gold
Silver
Sovereign
gold and silver coins
22 Carat Gold
Gold and Silver prices
price of gold
Gold and Silver

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in