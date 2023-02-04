After continuous spike, gold price falls by ₹640 per sovereign

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously increasing for the past few days has dropped today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 640 per sovereign and sold at Rs 42,680 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 80 and is sold at Rs 5,335 per gram.

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 1.80 per gram to Rs 74.20 per gram and is now sold at Rs 74,200 per kg.