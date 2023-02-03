Apple crosses 2 billion active devices

CUPERTINO : Apple has announced its financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter that ended December 31, 2022, in which the tech giant revealed that it has crossed two billion active devices.

The company also reported quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, a 5 per cent decrease year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88.

As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement.

“During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base,” Cook added.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock.

Shareholders with records as of the close of business on February 13 will receive the dividend on February 16, the iPhone maker said.

“We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis,” said Luca Maestri, CFO, Apple.

“We generated $34 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans,” Maestri added.