Three centres of excellence for AI coming soon

NEW DELHI: Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence in top educational institutions and 100 labs in engineering institutions for developing applications using 5G services will be set up, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday.

The finance minister made the announcement in her budget speech in Lok Sabha. "Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, developing cutting edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, sustainable cities," she said. Sitharaman said that a total of 100 labs will be set up in engineering institutions in collaboration with various authorities, regulators, banks and other business for developing applications using 5G services. "To realise the new range of opportunities, business models and employment potential, the labs will cover, among others, applications such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems and healthcare applications," she said.