‘Nothing note-worthy for realty biz’

NEW DELHI: Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, feels the new measures may certainly help unleash Indian economy’s potential but from a real estate point of view, there were no major direct announcements that could be seen as immediate booster shots. The enhanced allocation for PM Awaas Yojana by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore is certainly a boost for affordable housing, which was flagging due to increased input costs and also because the buyers in this segment, mostly from the unorganised sector, were still reeling under the impact of the pandemic. D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance, believes the overall push on infrastructure will further the cause of housing for all and help the housing finance sector. Urban infrastructure fund by National Housing Bank to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore is a significant step in pushing the housing agenda.