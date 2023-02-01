Sandoz to set up GCC in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sandoz, a global leader in generics and biosimilars, has announced setting up of their Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad which will provide support for their worldwide knowledge services.

The development is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s leadership position in the pharma and Global Capability (GCC) space. The centre will initially have a workforce of 800 staff, with plans to increase to approximately 1,800 people in the near future.

The announcement was made after a Sandoz team, headed by CEO-designate Richard Saynor, met Telangana Industry and commerce minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Sandoz has a development centre in Genome Valley engaged in cutting edge R&D facilities. The team also informed the minister they are adding a laboratory focused on automation in the GV facility.