MakeMyTrip quarterly bookings at $1.75 bn

NEW DELHI: Global travel service provider MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported a growth of 64.4 per cent on gross bookings (year-onyear) that reached $1.75 billion its highest-ever - for the company’s fiscal third quarter that ended on December 31.
It earned adjusted operating profit of $19.7 million in Q3 FY23, as compared to $13.2 million in Q3 FY22, over the revenue of $170.5 million (versus $115 million in 3Q22).
Profit for the period was $0.2 million as compared to a loss of $9 million during the same quarter last year. Demand for leisure travel and tourism improved on the back of peak seasonality, according to the company.
