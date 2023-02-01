Farmers laud agri startups, millets push
MADURAI: Lauding the Union Budget for allocation of Agricultural Accelerator Fund which would encourage agri startups to ensure more employment to rural youths, the farmers from the Cauvery Delta region asked the government to establish proper watchdog mechanism while implementing the programme as the Farmer producer company which is already functional has several loopholes.
They expressed dejection over failure in the increase of PMKSNY (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) and no announcement about crop loan waiver.
Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said there are a few welcoming factors like promotion of organic farming, Gobardhan and PM PRANAM projects, cold storage for farm produces in all districts and the agri startup companies to boost rural employment. However, the long pending demand for an increase of PMKSNY has not materialised.
Meanwhile, N Veerasekaran, state secretary Bhathiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said, “Still, promotion of organic farming, Shree Anna Yajana, Gobardhan, support to horticulture and aquaculture are welcoming factors. Similarly, the establishment of Kisan Digital Public Infrastructure, which is a long pending demand of BKS has been materialised.
Meanwhile, the Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is extremely happy that required focus was given to the agriculture sector in this budget. ‘Global Hub for Millets’ by introducing ‘Shree Anna’ scheme in this “International Year of Millets,” setting up of 10,000 Bio Input Resource Centres to facilitate one crore farmers adopt natural farming and building digital public infrastructure to provide accessible, inclusive and informative solutions for farmers would go a long way in enhancing the revenue of farmers, S Rethinavelu, president, ACCI, Madurai pointed out.
