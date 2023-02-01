Farmers laud agri startups, millets push

Meanwhile, the Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is extremely happy that required focus was given to the agriculture sector in this budget. ‘Global Hub for Millets’ by introducing ‘Shree Anna’ scheme in this “International Year of Millets,” setting up of 10,000 Bio Input Resource Centres to facilitate one crore farmers adopt natural farming and building digital public infrastructure to provide accessible, inclusive and informative solutions for farmers would go a long way in enhancing the revenue of farmers, S Rethinavelu, president, ACCI, Madurai pointed out.