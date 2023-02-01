5G rollout can unleash new economic avenues

NEW DELHI: The rollout of 5G services can unleash new economic opportunities and help India leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, while boosting innovation by startups and businesses, the Economic Survey said.

The massive wave of digitisation, rising penetration of smartphones, and technology adoption have opened the doors for both traditional and new-age sectors, observed the Economic Survey 2022-23, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

“The rollout of 5G services can unleash new economic opportunities and help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises, and advance the ‘Digital India’ vision,” it said.