Know ChatGPT but don’t forget NI

Over the next few years we will see a powerful synergy and convergence in AI and cryptocurrencies development and have the potential to be closely linked. AI and blockchain are two technologies that have not yet reached their full potential and both are examples of specialised technologies that only a select group of people have learned about and used. AI will be able to produce any form of digital goods. Products that are impossible to tell from those made by a human mind. They might even be able to manage our investment portfolio or develop a coin for us.