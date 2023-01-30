IIT-M Research Park inks MoU with First Solar

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with First Solar Inc, the largest American photovoltaic (PV) solar manufacturer.

The two organizations intend to cooperate on a range of R&D activities including the localisation of supply chains in India of thin film and other next-generation PV technologies, high-volume manufacturing, testing of PV modules, and high-value recycling.

In 2021, First Solar announced it would invest in a new full vertically integrated thin film solar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an annual capacity of 3.3 gigawatts (GW) DC.

The facility, located in Pillaipakkam is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2023.