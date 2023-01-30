Data Patterns nets Rs 33.32 crore profit in December quarter

CHENNAI: The city-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns has reported a net profit of Rs 33.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 against Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Its total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 was Rs 273.75 crore, a surge of 93 per cent over the revenue for the corresponding nine month period ended in FY 2021-22 of Rs 141.69 crore.

As on date, Data Patterns has orders worth Rs 890.40 crore. Its order book as on April 1, 2022 was Rs 476.18 crore. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns, said “we are well positioned to benefit from the strong sectoral tailwinds given our R&D prowess...”