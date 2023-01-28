New, coloured QR code to hold more data

GANDHINAGAR: Japanese engineer Masahiro Hara, known for inventing the ubiquitous ‘QR code’ nearly 30 years ago, announced on Friday that he is now working on a new version of the popular tracking system.

Unlike the present black and white QR code design, the new version will have more colours and may be rectangular in shape rather than current square pattern, said Hara while talking to reporters on the Karnavati University campus in Uvarsad village of Gandhinagar district.

“I am in the process of inventing a new QR code. It will take some time though. Unlike the current version, the new code system will have colours and it may be rectangular rather than the present square shape,” said Hara, who was on his maiden trip to India.