Measures likely to give some momentum to laggard deposits

CHENNAI: With the Indian banking sector stable plank with the ghosts of non-performing assets (NPA) vanishing -- at least for now -- there may not be any major announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to capital infusion in public sector banks or even their disinvestment in the upcoming Union Budget, said experts.

With the credit offtake being good while deposit mobilisation lagging behind, the Centre may announce something to increase bank deposits, they added.

"The banking sector -- government and private -- is stable now. We don't expect any capital infusion announcement by the Finance Minister for the public sector banks," Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CARE Ratings, told IANS.

He also said there may not be any announcement relating to disinvestment of the public sector banks.

"The privatisation of IDBI Bank is moving ahead. The government may wait and watch post IDBI Bank privatisation relating to disinvestment in public sector banks. The process of privatisation of government banks has to be streamlined," Agarwal added.

According to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, the government may name the two banks that would be privatised.

The report also said the banking sector witnessed slight moderation in credit growth to 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the fortnight ended December 30, 2022 (vs 17.4 per cent the previous fortnight), mainly due to the base effect (heavy lending to oil PSUs last year), while underlying growth in absolute terms remained robust.

"Deposit growth continued to be a laggard, at 9.2 per cent YoY, which remains a concern amid the tight liquidity situation, resulting in most banks turning aggressive in raising deposit rates in the last quarter," Emkay Global said.

"The interest on deposits has to be hiked by the banks. The budget may have some announcements on credit support or tax support for bank depositors," Agarwal said.