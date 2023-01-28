BYD bullish on India’s passenger EV market

BYD, the Shenzen headquartered Chinese conglomerate, is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. BYD India has an assembling plant in Chennai. Gopalakrishnan said the BYD cars are brought in semi-knocked-down condition to India and then assembled at the Chennai plant. BYD had initially introduced an electric bus in India in 2017, which it followed up with an electric passenger car in November 2021. Globally the company sold 1.8 million electric vehicles in 2022. “We expect to sell 15,000 units in 2023. This will be largely due to the adoption rate, which is increasing and charging infrastructure is picking up,” Gopalakrishnan said.