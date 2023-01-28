Alliance to push number of women in STEM edu in India

“For India to unleash its full potential, there needs to be a concerted effort to get more young girls and women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths),” he said. The US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment is a public-private partnership between the State Department, USAID, USISPF, and George Washington University designed to catalyse transformational commitments to foster women’s economic advancement and inclusion in India, he said.