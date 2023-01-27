‘India Stack 2.0 to be smart, complex’

“What we have today is IndiaStack 1.0. It will become more nuanced, intelligent and sophisticated, and will keep evolving with time. Using data datasets and AI will be part of the innovation journey of India Stack,” said Chandrasekhar.

Ghosh said that India Stack brought digital transformation in the country. She shared that India using digital means has achieved financial inclusion for 80 per cent of the population in 6 years as compared to the projected figure of 46 years.