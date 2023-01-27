Halwa ceremony returns as preparations of FM's 5th Budget enters final stage

Chennai: Several industry bodies and executives have expressed their Budget wish list that ranges from pet friendly to the usual industry friendly. “With the 2023 budget, we expect an increase in the healthcare sector which is the need of the hour, especially for animals and some species that are on the brink of extinction. The healthcare sector is important for both humans and animals. The first and foremost area that needs to be focused on is an increase in financial support for veterinary services,” said Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.