Wall St opens higher on soft landing hopes, Tesla boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 27.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,771.66.
WASHINGTON: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showing a resilient labor market and better-than-expected economic growth last quarter helped ease worries of a deep recession, while Tesla's bullish outlook added to the cheer.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 19.86 points, or 0.49%, at 4,036.08, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 145.05 points, or 1.28%, to 11,458.41 at the opening bell.

