Oracle introduces new logistics capabilities

NEW DELHI: Cloud major Oracle is introducing new logistics capabilities within its Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) offerings, that will help customers cut costs, improve accuracy and automate regulatory compliance.

Logistics leaders are overwhelmed with a recent buildup of port and shipping delays, fluctuating fuel costs, and evolving trade regulations.

Organizations that don’t have flexible and responsive logistics processes in place often end up passing these delays and costs onto their customers.

“Global logistics operations and supply chain system has experienced huge challenges in the last few years,” said Adrian Johnston, senior vice president, Applications, Japan and Asia Pacific Apps, Oracle.