Indian real estate investments grew by 32%: CBRE report

Foreign investors took the lead with a 57 per cent share in the overall Real Estate investment volume in 2022. Investors from Canada accounted for nearly 37 per cent of the foreign capital inflows, followed by those from the US (15 per cent). It said that Domestic investors contributed the remaining 40 per cent of the total investment in 2022. Overall, institutional investors led the 2022 investment activity with a share of nearly 51 per cent, followed by developers at 32 per cent.