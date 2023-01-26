Gross earnings of Southern Rlys increase by 47% in current fiscal

CHENNAI: Gross earnings of Southern Railway (SR) has increased by 47% in the first nine months of the current fiscal.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebration, RN Singh, general manager of Southern Railway, who unfurled the national flag at the zonal headquarters, said that during the nine month (April – December 2022) period of the financial year, SR has registered a growth of 47.46% in gross earnings compared to 2021-22 fiscal.

In freight loading, SR has registered a 28% increase during the same period over the same period last year. The zone has also recorded 93.2% punctuality, surpassing the 92% target set by the Railway Board, in the first three quarters of the current fiscal during which the zone has enhanced speed over 743 route kms, against 137 route kms in 2021-22.

The general manager also informed that about 116.32 kms of doubling and gauge conversion works have been achieved in augmenting infrastructure for improved efficiency and speed of freight and passenger trains. Southern Railway has also electrified 188 route kms in 2022, which has taken the total electrified route kms in the zone to 4,393 route kms (87% of the route kms in the zone) till December 31, 2022.

Mr R N Singh also said that about 43 level crossing gates have been interlocked in the year, thereby increasing the safety at LC gates. The Republic Day was also celebrated at the workshops in divisional offices and other field units all over the zone. Ganesh, divisional railway manager, Chennai, unfurled the national flag at the divisional headquarters in the city.