‘Budget may focus on job creation’

Measures to stimulate rural spending and infrastructure development would be the highlight in the Budget. Any roadmap to build and bolster the entrepreneurship culture can promote self-reliance and go a long way in employment generation. FMCG, Manufacturing, MSME, and Banking are a few sectors that may see action, Gopkumar said. Anmol Das, Head of Research, Teji Mandi said, “With so many industries putting up demands for incentives for their individual sectors, we expect the FM to present a much expansionary budget with major impetus on infrastructure, manufacturing, defence and Export driven businesses. While these subjects will fulfil the business sentiments for increasing the gravity of India as an Investment destination, viewing the next year elections, FM Sitharaman may give some respite in the Tax Slabs and Exemption limits for direct taxes,” Das said.