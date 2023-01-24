'Employment generation, inclusive growth to be budget focus'

CHENNAI: Majority of the respondents of CARE Ratings pre-budget survey were of the view that the focus of the current NDA government's final full budget before the Lok Sabha polls will be on employment generation and inclusive growth.

Despite the global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to grow by seven per cent in FY23, states a pre-budget survey conducted by credit rating agency CARE Ratings.

Ahead of the current NDA government's final full budget before the Lok Sabha elections, CARE Ratings surveyed 364 respondents from key industries to gauge their expectations.

"72 per cent of the respondents felt that employment generation and inclusive growth would be the focus area of this budget. Commitment to capex also emerged as a critical area," CARE Ratings survey report notes.

A large 88 per cent of the respondents felt that the government's focus on infrastructure spending will continue in FY24. Employment generation emerged as the other critical area of government spending, the report said.

While a smaller number of respondents highlighted subsidies as a focus area of spending, 53 per cent of the respondents felt that the subsidy burden will increase in FY24.

As regards the government's capital expenditure, 42 per cent of the respondents expect the capex target to rise by up to 13 per cent (range of Rs 7.5-8.5 lakh crore) in FY24 compared to FY23 target, while more than 50 per cent of the respondents expect the growth in capex to be even higher.

According to CARE Ratings, support to economic growth and fiscal consolidation to be the twin focus areas of the FY24 budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Continued focus on physical infrastructure to steer economic growth. Increased spending on health, education and skilling for social infrastructure development. Focus on development of agriculture and rural economy. Measures to support the export sector, CARE Ratings added.

The rating agency said the gross tax revenue likely to exceed the budgeted target by Rs 3.5 lakh crore, while non-tax revenue could witness a shortfall owing to lower dividend transfers from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With higher subsidies announced, expenditure is likely to exceed by Rs 3.3 lakh crore. The Central government's fiscal deficit could exceed the budget target by Rs 0.8-1 lakh crore in FY23.

However, higher than budgeted growth in nominal GDP will keep the fiscal deficit to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio under check in FY23, the report said.

"We expect the government to move towards fiscal consolidation, budgeting a lower fiscal deficit to GDP ratio of around 5.8 per cent for FY24. With nominal GDP growth estimated to moderate to around 10 per cent, we project gross tax collections to grow by 10 per cent in FY24," CARE Ratings said.

The credit rating agency expects an improvement in non-tax revenue in FY24, on the back of estimated lower receipts in the current fiscal.

"We have factored in a modest rise of 5 per cent in revenue expenditure in FY24, with lower subsidy burden.A We expect capex to rise by around 10 per cent over the budgeted Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the current fiscal," CARE Ratings said.

The sectoral expectations as per the survey report are:

Fertilisers