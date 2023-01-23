Decrypt: Are public blockchains new national economies?

NEW DELHI: When we talk about economies, we speak about countries where production, consumption and trade activities take place.

Blockchains are a term used to describe decentralised computer networks. These two appear to be unrelated at first glance. However, the ecosystems of public blockchains, which run decentralised databases and software programmes, are beginning to resemble national economies more and more as on-chain activities expand rapidly.

However, in this case, the nation is a decentralised digital network rather than a physical region.