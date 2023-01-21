Business World Recognises Ujjwal Singh as Edtech CEO of the Year 2023

NEW DELHI : Delhi, India – Business Wire India In the 4th edition of Top Education Brands award ceremony, organized on 18th January 2023, Ujjwal Singh, the President, and CEO, Infinity Learn was announced as the EdTech CEO of the year for 2022-23.

The awards brought biggest gathering of EdTech players in the country under one roof.

Businessworld with The Top Education Brands Awards recognised the aspiration of Ujjwal to create an immersive and measurable learning system and achieve physical classrooms’ engagement levels in a digital setting.

Ujjwal was one of the leading changemakers who spoke at the summit.

Commenting on winning this coveted award, Ujjwal Singh, President and CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, ''I would like to thank Business World for recognizing our efforts. We have faced many challenges and obstacles these past two years, but have always overcome them by working together. Infinity Learn has grown and evolved, but our commitment to our Learners and each other remains unchanged.

This award only reemphasis our belief of working on bring an outcome based learning and keep asking ourselves ‘Bachcha Seekha Ki Nahin’? Ujjwal believes in being a better self each day and encourages and supports his teams to outdo themselves consistently and pushes them to the highest level of self-actualization.

An empathetic leader, a design thinker, a serial entrepreneur, an inclusivity advocate, a customer centric product developer, an IDEO certified rapid prototyper, Ujjwal dons several hats with ease. He brings with him, an experience of over two decades in the education industry. His career straddles management and product development in equal stead and he always enjoys a challenge, especially if it is a timebound one.

About Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya Infinity Learn is the fastest-growing EdTech company in India. Led by people with the purpose to ‘Power Learner’s Progress’ has achieved one million-plus registered users and 500K+ paid users on the platform in a span of 18 months since its commercial launch.

We have over 10 million + questions attempted by learners on our platform so far and robust 500K+ questions in our question bank with over 300K+ solutions (including vernacular content being created in-house), making it one of the few companies in India today claiming the content leadership.

Infinity Learn takes pride in making employees its priority and propagate “Think Like an Owner” in all aspects of the job and make them feel valued and respected. The aim to High-Trust, High-Performance Culture helps deliver sustained business results and make each employee become a part of the great place. And so all of them are committed to the vision of ‘Powering Learner’s Progress’ ensuring Bachcha Seekha Ki Nahin!

For more information, please visit www.infinitylearn.com or call on +91 90198 46666

• “Infinity Learn is Top 100 Edtech in South Asia”, listed by Holon IQ

• Awarded for “Innovation in Pedagogical Practices” at the 24th World Education Summit 2022

• “Best use of customer insights & Feedback in EduTech services” at the CX Excellence Awards 2022

• Youngest and Fastest growing EdTech in India to get certified “Great Place to Work” (within the very first year of our inception)

• First EdTech brand from Asia awarded as Infinity Learn, the only EdTech Brand in Asia to have Bagged Asia's Prestigious Brands (Rising) in EdTech and Marketing Meister Awards at the Celebrated Global Business Symposium 2022

• Infinity Learn conferred with the 'Best Testing & Assessment Solution of the Year' 2022 award by Entrepreneur India Magazine

• Zee Hindustan conferred 'The Most Promising Edtech Brand' 2021 Award to Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya