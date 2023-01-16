TVS Emerald acquires land parcel at Chennai’s IT hub

CHENNAI: TVS Emerald on Monday announced it has acquired a land parcel in Pudupakkam, close to Chennai’s biggest IT hub, Siruseri. Spread across 20 acres, this land parcel is to have a development potential of 0.5 mn sqft. TVS Emerald will be developing premium plots in this land parcel, a release said. Sriram Iyer, president-CEO, said “this is TVS Emerald’s third plotted development project and it is in line with our vision to create outstanding residential communities. Educational institutes, healthcare centres and the proposed Phase 3 Metro line are in close proximity.” “With an estimated revenue of Rs 200 plus crore, this acquisition will significantly contribute towards the growth of our portfolio in Chennai,” he added.

