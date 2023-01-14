PVR-INOX merger scheme gets NCLT approval

NEW DELHI: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of PVR and INOX.

This will lead the country’s two top multiplex chains ie, PVR and INOX Leisure to be an integrated entity post amalgamation.

A regulatory filing declares INOX Leisure as the transferor and PVR the transferee company in this case. It also reads, “NCLT, Mumbai Bench, has allowed the proposed scheme ie 12th January 2023,” as per the report.

The merger of PVR-INOX has been much talked about since 2022.