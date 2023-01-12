Meta, FADA to digitally equip 3K auto dealers

NEW DELHI: Meta on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) to upskill over 3,000 auto dealers across the country to build a social presence and digitise using its various platforms.

The ‘Move with Meta’ skilling and enablement programme, announced during the Auto Expo 2023,’ will provide auto dealers across the country an easy and low-cost access to best-in-class digital expertise.

FADA currently represents 15,000 auto dealers across the country.

“Over the last two years, we’ve enabled more than 2,600 dealers to digitise their outreach and experiences through our unique solutions and tools,” said Saugato Bhowmik, director-Auto, CPG, and D2C for Meta in India. Meta platforms enable auto dealers to build a social presence through key products such as Reels, Business messaging and AR experiences. “With digital penetration increasing, our endeavour is to help scale India’s auto dealers across geographies and demographics to connect with customers online,” said Manish Raj Singhania, president, FADA.