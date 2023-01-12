Audi delivers around 1,18,000 electric models in 2022

NEW DELHI : German automaker Audi has said that it delivered around 1,18,000 fully electric vehicles to customers in 2022, an increase of 44 per cent (year-over-year), despite the challenging environment.

The company also said that 1.61 million vehicles were delivered worldwide despite extremely challenging market conditions.

"In a challenging and dynamic environment, our global team once again proved its resilience in 2022," Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the high demand for the all-electric models Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT quattro, and Audi e-tron affirms the company's clear decision in favour of an all-electric future.

It further added that the company will increase Audi's momentum on its path toward becoming a sustainable premium mobility supplier.

"The strong numbers for the all-electric models show us that our clear focus on electric mobility is the right path," said Wortmann.

In 2022, demand for all-electric Audi models was at an all-time high in the US, as it recorded 16,177 vehicle sales, a 47.3 per cent increase over 2021.

In China, the company delivered 6,42,548 vehicles, 8.4 per cent fewer than the previous year.

The company said the drop was caused by ongoing supply bottlenecks, particularly in semiconductors, as well as production constraints caused by Covid-19.

However, the demand for fully electric models in further markets around the world increased by 90.2 per cent.

"Even though we're still facing global economic challenges, we're looking toward the future with confidence. That's because we're going into 2023, during which we will accelerate the transformation together, with an attractive portfolio, a large number of orders and a highly motivated team," Wortmann mentioned.

Along with the all-electric models, the Audi A3 (+12.1 per cent), A4 (+8.0 per cent), and Q5 (+2.7 per cent) saw particularly large increases in the overall portfolio, said the company.